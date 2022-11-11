Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 141.33% from the company’s previous close.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viracta Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $53,649.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

