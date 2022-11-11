Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 141.33% from the company’s previous close.
Viracta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ VIRX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.27.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Viracta Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.