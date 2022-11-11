VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VirTra Stock Up 0.8 %

VTSI opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. VirTra had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John F. Givens II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VirTra by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VirTra by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in VirTra during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

