Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the October 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 86,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,578. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

