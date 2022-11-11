Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the October 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NIE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 86,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,578. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
