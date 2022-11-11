Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.42. 179,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 164,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFA. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.