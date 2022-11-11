Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.56

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 6,300 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $226,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,247.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,624 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 673,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 50,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

