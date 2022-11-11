Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIVHY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vivendi from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.30 ($12.30) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vivendi from €12.80 ($12.80) to €12.20 ($12.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. AlphaValue lowered Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vivendi from €13.50 ($13.50) to €13.40 ($13.40) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Vivendi Trading Up 5.1 %

VIVHY opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

