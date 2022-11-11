Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the October 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.59) to GBX 215 ($2.48) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 155 ($1.78) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 120 ($1.38) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.68) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,167. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

