Volex plc (VLX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on December 16th

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Volex Stock Performance

Shares of VLX opened at GBX 275 ($3.17) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.68. Volex has a 52 week low of GBX 209 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.72 ($4.99). The company has a market capitalization of £437.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,717.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jon Boaden sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.27), for a total value of £35,127.96 ($40,446.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Volex Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

Further Reading

