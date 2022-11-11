Vow (VOW) Price Down 16% This Week

Vow (VOW) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. Vow has a total market cap of $136.70 million and approximately $354,956.36 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00005159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00581331 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.31 or 0.30280575 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.