VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $253,250.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,182,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli bought 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.

On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $158,976.98.

On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $124,865.91.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $112,318.95.

VOXX International Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of research firms recently commented on VOXX. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.