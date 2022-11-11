VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.77 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00006391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $93,193.39 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,342.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00041409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00023128 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00240688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003526 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.11694997 USD and is down -19.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $87,175.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

