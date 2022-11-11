W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
