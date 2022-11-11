W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

