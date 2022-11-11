W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Trading Down 5.4%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.33 and last traded at $69.34. Approximately 108,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,516,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 193,910 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 768,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,604,000 after buying an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

