Walken (WLKN) Price Tops $0.0399 on Top Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $1.65 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00579150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.48 or 0.30157049 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

