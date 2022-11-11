Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WBX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.
Wallbox Trading Up 5.5 %
NYSE WBX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
