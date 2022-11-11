Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WBX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE WBX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Wallbox in the third quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

