Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 223,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBBK. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,280,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,756,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

