Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

