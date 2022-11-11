Walleye Capital LLC Buys 16,811 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 260.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 9.0 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

SWKS stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.