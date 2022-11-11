Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 893.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $277.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $422.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.66.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

