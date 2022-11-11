Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

