Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 502.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

PTCT stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.