Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 22.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

