Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.11 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

