Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $50,788,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $61,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $17,870,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $16,897,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Adient Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

