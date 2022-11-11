Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 19.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

