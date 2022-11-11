Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Separately, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $1,136,000.

Get Prime Number Acquisition I alerts:

Prime Number Acquisition I Stock Performance

PNACU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

Prime Number Acquisition I Company Profile

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Number Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Number Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.