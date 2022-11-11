Walleye Trading LLC Increases Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,829 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.48% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $999,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Down 0.1 %

IPOD opened at $10.03 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

