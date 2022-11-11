WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WANdisco Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. WANdisco has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

WANdisco Company Profile

Featured Stories

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

