WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WANdisco Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. WANdisco has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.90.
WANdisco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WANdisco (WANSF)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.