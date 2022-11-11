Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

United Internet Price Performance

UTDI stock opened at €19.52 ($19.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Internet has a 52-week low of €18.20 ($18.20) and a 52-week high of €36.15 ($36.15). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.99.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

