Warburg Research Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($72.00) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.12% from the company’s current price.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($40.50) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

ETR:SAX traded up €1.12 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €44.14 ($44.14). The stock had a trading volume of 151,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a twelve month high of €76.05 ($76.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

