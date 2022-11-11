Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.72. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 over the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Warby Parker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after buying an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

