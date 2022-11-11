Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warner Music Group by 106.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

