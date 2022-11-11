Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the October 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Water Technologies International Stock Performance
WTII stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,967,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,695. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Water Technologies International
