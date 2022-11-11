Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the October 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Water Technologies International Stock Performance

WTII stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,967,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,695. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Water Technologies International alerts:

About Water Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.