Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 142.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

About Waters

NYSE WAT opened at $331.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

