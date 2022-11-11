Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.66-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $819.72 million-$836.45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.20 million. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Shares of WAT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.09. 8,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,045. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.31 and its 200 day moving average is $314.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Waters by 132.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

