WAX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.58 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $131.78 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00587173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.73 or 0.30584896 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,159,656 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,961,355,693.5754848 with 2,269,006,182.1433916 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0621716 USD and is up 10.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $20,621,206.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

