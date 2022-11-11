WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $25,380.82 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

About WaykiChain Governance Coin

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

