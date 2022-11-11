Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 3,009 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,919 shares of company stock worth $8,411,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

