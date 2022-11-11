Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth $192,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

