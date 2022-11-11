Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $83.68.

