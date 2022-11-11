Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $91.80 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

