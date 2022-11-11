Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 9,673 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBW. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 596.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $95.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.