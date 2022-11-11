Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $158.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

