Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,903,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.