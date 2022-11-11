Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMPX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $4.08 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

