Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,950 ($22.45) price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 2,360 ($27.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/3/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($32.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 2,640 ($30.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 1,950 ($22.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/21/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($44.91) price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($40.30) price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,350 ($27.06) price target on the stock.

Wizz Air Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 139.40 ($1.61) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,357.40 ($27.14). 760,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,535. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320 ($15.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,906 ($56.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,178.01. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

