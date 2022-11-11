Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Element Fleet Management (ELEEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS: ELEEF):

11/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

11/9/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

11/9/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

11/1/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

10/27/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 3,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

