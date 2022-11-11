Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Short Interest Down 38.4% in October

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wejo Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJOW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEJOW. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 196,786 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,866,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the period.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

