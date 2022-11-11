WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “average” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 11.1 %

OTC:WHTCF traded up 0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of 2.00 and a twelve month high of 5.55.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

