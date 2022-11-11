WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$6.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

Shares of WELL stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$736.89 million and a P/E ratio of -14.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.45.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 508,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,555,639.74. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880 in the last quarter.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

